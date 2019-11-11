Trump’s Favorability Higher than 2020 Democrat Candidates — During Impeachment

The latest polling from Monmouth shows that President Trump enjoys a higher favorability than every serious 2020 Democrat candidate.

Those of you looking for even more proof that the establishment media have almost no impact on public opinion need only read on…

Keep in mind that this a poll of 835 registered voters taken between October 30 and November 2, 2019 — or while Democrats and their media allies are on a 24/7 crusade to impeach Trump.

Favorable / Unfavorable

Donald Trump: 44 / 54 percent

Quid Pro Joe Biden: 43 / 50 percent

Bernie “The Fossil” Sanders: 41 / 54 percent

Cherokee Princess Elizabeth Warren: 42 / 44 percent

Dingbat Kamala Harris: 27 / 46 percent

Mean Little Mayor Pete Buttigieg: 27 / 34 percent

If that is not interesting enough for you, since this poll was taken in late September, Trump’s numbers have improved… Previously, he was at 43 percent favorable, 56 percent unfavorable.

And guess whose numbers got worse, and I mean a whole lot worse… Yep, Slow Joe Biden’s… Which, once again, proves that the Ukrainian torpedoes aimed at the Bad Orange Man went off course and nailed Old Joe.

In September, before we learned how Joe and his son Hunter looted at least two foreign countries, Joe sat at 46 percent favorable, 45 percent unfavorable. That’s a loss of eight net points while Trump gained three points. – READ MORE