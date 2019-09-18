Warren Opposes Lobbyists’ Donations, Despite Accepting $95,000 in 2012, 2018

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) on Monday released her anti-corruption plan, which includes a ban on lobbyists making contributions to political candidates, despite accepting at least $95,000 from lobbyists during the 2012 and 2018 election cycles.

Warren went into detail about her anti-corruption plan during a speech Monday at Washington Square Park in New York City.

“Lobbyists and a public official should be a matter of public record. No more lobbying on behalf of foreign governments,” Warren said. “And no more campaign contributions or bundling by lobbyists. Contributing to a campaign at the same time that you are paid to influence those same elected officials is the very definition of bribery, and we’re going to put a stop to it.”

While Warren has publicly decried the influence of lobbyists during her presidential campaign, she previously accepted at least $95,000 from federally registered lobbyists during the last two Senate campaigns. One of the donations includes a $2,500 check from Gerald Cassidy, the founder of lobbying giant Cassidy & Associates. He previously agreed to a $25 million contract to lobby in 2010 for Mir Quasem Ali, a convicted Bangladesh war criminal, according to CNBC. – READ MORE