New York Times gets mocked mercilessly for claiming women face ‘poop shame’ in the workplace

After various controversies concerning journalistic mishaps, the New York Times faced more ridicule after publishing a story defending women against “poop shame” in the workplace.

The bizarre piece was titled, “Women Poop. At Work. Get Over It.”

“Poop shame is real — and it disproportionately affects women, who suffer from higher rates of irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease,” the article declared.

“In other words, the patriarchy has seeped into women’s intestinal tracts,” they added. “Let’s call it the pootriarchy.”

