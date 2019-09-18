Graham Responds to Kavanaugh Impeachment Calls: ‘When You Think You’ve Hit Bottom, You Really Haven’t’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) responded to calls from Democrats to impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after a shakey report in The New York Times outlined an alleged sexual assault.

In an interview with Fox News, Graham told host Sean Hannity that he believes Democrats have hit a new “bottom” in their attempts to take down President Donald Trump and his appointees.

“When you think you’ve hit bottom, you really haven’t when it comes to Trump. It’s not really news that The New York Times did a sloppy job reporting about Trump and Kavanaugh because they’re so biased, but what is news to me is two United States senators running for president have called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment based on an article from The New York Times that’s bogus. And a member of the House has introduced an impeachment resolution of Judge Kavanaugh based on an erroneous, scurrilous New York Times story. So here’s what I want you to know. Any impeachment of Judge Kavanaugh based on The New York Times story is dead on arrival in the Senate. Any impeachment of Trump based on the Mueller report is dead on arrival in the United States Senate.”

Graham was one of Kavanaugh's fiercest defenders during his nomination, as IJR reported at the time.