Warren ‘Open to Suspending Deportations’ to Push Congress on Immigration Reform (VIDEO)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) on Friday said she would consider suspending the deportation of illegal immigrants in a bid to force Congress to pass immigration reform.

“I am open to suspending deportations, particularly as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform,” Warren said at a forum hosted by the Latino activist group Mijente.

Warren added that she also supports decriminalizing illegal border crossings to prevent the prosecution of people who up to this point have been “treated as criminals simply for having crossed the border.” She blamed Immigration and Customs Enforcement for “focusing on people who do not pose a threat,” saying the federal law-enforcement agency does not “make this country safer.” – READ MORE