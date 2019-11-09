Dean Martin’s Daughter Blasts John Legend’s Woke ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’

Singer Deana Martin, daughter of the legendary Dean Martin, has few kind words to say about John Legend’s feminist, #MeToo friendly update of the Christmas classic, “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

“You do not change the lyrics to the song,” Deana Martin told “Good Morning Britain,” as reported by Fox News. “He’s made it more sexual with those words that he has just said. It’s absolutely absurd.”

“I think what he’s done is, he’s stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser’s song and from my dad,” said Martin. “He should write his own song if he doesn’t like this one, but don’t change the lyrics. It’s a classic, perfect song.”

“ would say it’s absurd. I think John should’ve just left it alone,” she added.

Deana Martin’s denunciation of the new version essentially echoes the criticisms made by Sharon Osbourne (wife of Ozzy) earlier this week, who also said that Legend should have left the song alone.

“To change an innocent lyric, to what is it, ‘Your mind and your body’? What the hell are you on? That’s ridiculous,” Osbourne said. “I have to tell you, I love John Legend. I love John Legend’s wife, his family. He’s an amazing artist that I really respect. Why do you do this? That’s not right.” – READ MORE