Oakland hauls 500,000 lbs of trash from homeless encampment — 100,000 left to go!

Oakland city workers this week hauled off 250 tons — 500,000 pounds — of garbage and junk from a city lot adjacent to a Home Depot where dozens of homeless are living in broken-down RVs, trashed campers, and scrap shanties.

Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo told the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday that the city disposed of 75 truckloads of debris that had accumulated at the site, “and we still have 50 more tons to go.”

“It shows you just how big this thing is,” he said.

The “clean and clear” effort dwarfs other California cities struggling with rampant homelessness, including San Francisco, where officials told the Chronicle cleanups don’t typically exceed 10 tons.

Oakland’s homeless director Joe DeVries said complaints from Home Depot and fires at the city’s homeless encampments, as well as media tours led by Gallo prompted fire officials to assess the area, where they found “extremely hazardous fire conditions,” Fire Marshal Orlando Arriola told the news site. – READ MORE