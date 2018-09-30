Warren: I will consider running for president after the midterms

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said at a town hall today she would consider running for president in 2020 once the midterm elections are done.

“After November 6, I will take a hard look at running for president,” she told a crowd in Holyoke, Mass., which garnered an extended standing ovation, according to CBS News.

The comments are among the firmest of any prospective Democratic presidential hopeful that they could seek the party’s nomination.

The only other Democrat to announce a firmer stance on running for president is Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), who already formally announced his campaign. – READ MORE

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-ma) Is Exploiting A Sexual Misconduct Allegation Leveled Against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh To Seek Campaign Contributions.

In a fundraising email sent Monday, Warren called on recipients to make financial contributions to her Senate campaign, while showering praise on California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford, who broke her silence in an interview with the Washington Post Sunday about 36-year-old misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh. “Christine Blasey Ford has done a brave thing in coming forward. She deserves to be heard and treated with respect. Now it’s the Senate’s job to make sure that happens,” the emailreads.

Ford alleges an inebriated Kavanaugh groped her during a Maryland house party in the 1980s. According to Ford, Mike Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh, pounced on the two, sending them both tumbling, prompting her to flee the room. – READ MORE