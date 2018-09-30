House Intel Committee Votes to Release Transcripts from Russia Investigation

The House Intelligence Committee On Friday Morning Voted To Declassify Transcripts Of Interviews With More Than 50 Witnesses From The Committee’s Trump-russia Investigation, Including Scores From Former President Obama, Hillary Clinton Aides, And Fusion Gps Operatives.

They include former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, former Obama aide Ben Rhodes, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, and Clinton campaign and DNC lawyer Marc Elias.

They also include scores of Trump campaign aides, including former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, campaign aide Sam Clovis, former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, former aide Corey Lewandowski, and long-time Trump confidant Roger Stone.

A full list of transcripts to be released can be found on the committee website here.- READ MORE

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday issued a subpoena to Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that commissioned the Steele dossier on the Trump campaign.

Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte, the Judiciary panel’s chairman, announced the subpoena on Twitter.

As part of our joint investigation into decisions made by DOJ in 2016, today I subpoenaed Glenn Simpson to appear for a deposition. — Bob Goodlatte (@RepGoodlatte) September 28, 2018

Simpson, a former Wall Street Journal reporter, will likely face questions over his involvement in the dossier, which was funded by the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign. His hiring of Nellie Ohr, the wife of Justice Department official Nellie Ohr, is also a likely topic of discussion. – READ MORE