Democratic mistreatment of Brett Kavanaugh has united and awakened a sleeping GOP base

Those who viewed the daylong hearings on Sept. 27 were likely moved by the emotional testimonies of both parties, and rightly so. But the fair and courteous treatment afforded Christine Blasey Ford was almost nowhere to be found for the accused Kavanaugh. Democrats on the committee like Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, and Kamala Harris of California were quick to berate, ridicule, and mock the man seated before them. Durbin would not let up until Kavanaugh addressed whether he’d allow an FBI investigation. Whitehouse grilled him on crucial matters like teenage jokes. Blumenthal asked at the very end of his five-minute turn, “Do you believe Anita Hill?” (His time had already expired, so Blumenthal was cut off and Kavanaugh never answered the question).

The displays may have been enjoyable opportunities for these politicians to gather soundbites, but their ripple effect is certain to be more disastrous for the Democrats than expected. If the additional hearing served a purpose for the GOP, it was to awaken a sleeping giant.

Historically, midterm elections have lower voter turnout than presidential elections. A presidential election certainly draws national numbers, but midterms? They aren’t seen as important as choosing the commander in chief. However, the current political climate could mean November’s results trend in the Republican direction. While it’s not possible to fully connect any shift to the current battle for the next Supreme Court justice, it’s safe to say a fire has been lit under many on the Right side of the aisle.

Should this phenomenon occur, it will suggest that the divided GOP, made up of Trump fanatics and reluctant, even disgruntled, Republican voters are actually able to unite behind a common goal of defeating the enemy. After the Democrats’ display in the chambers of the Senate Judiciary Committee, it’s safe to conclude that the majority party’s opponents don’t care about anything but partisan politics. An attack on the upstanding, authentic individual known as Brett Kavanaugh is an attack on the entirety of the GOP. While maligning the brash President Trump may be looked at as one thing, going after the long-standing integrity of an experienced, high-profile jurist is quite another. – READ MORE

The woman who Christine Blasey Ford says attended the same party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 spoke out Saturday morning.

Speaking through her attorney, Leland Keyser, who remains a close friend to Ford, said she is willing to “cooperate fully” with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

But as Keyser revealed last weekend, she has no recollection of the events Ford alleges.

“As my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Keyser’s attorney said.

“Notably, Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” the lawyer explained.- READ MORE