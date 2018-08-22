Warren: ‘I Am Not Running for President in 2020’

Tuesday at the National Press Club, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she had no plans to run for president in 2020 because she is “going to stay focused on 2018.”

Warren said, “I am not running for president in 2020. I am running for the Senate in 2018. We now have 74 more days until the election. I am taking nothing for granted. I have just done 34 town halls.”

She continued, “I’m going to make this pitch; it is really important that we focus on midterm elections and stop acting like the only important shiny object in the room is 2020. The important fight coming up right now is the midterm elections.” – READ MORE

Warren made the remarks earlier in the week at a historically black college in New Orleans, telling the audience that the system is “racist … front-to-back,” according to The Associated Press.

In a speech in Macon, Georgia, on Thursday, the nation’s top law enforcement official struck back at Warren’s remarks.

“Earlier this week, a U.S. senator called our justice system ‘racist…And when I say our system, I mean all the way. I mean front to back…on the front end—what you declare to be illegal—(and) on how you enforce it, on who gets arrested.’

“This is a slander of every law officer and every prosecutor in America,” Sessions continued. “And, frankly, I think it is an insult to their families and to the crime victims they have helped to face their attacker.

“And so this slur isn’t just wrong. It’s sad.” – READ MORE