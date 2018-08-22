Revealed: Facebook’s Hidden System to Rate Your ‘Trustworthiness’

Social Media Giant Facebook Has Reportedly Developed A Hidden System To Assign “reputation Scores” To Users, Rating Their Trustworthiness According To Multiple Factors. This System, Reminiscent Of The Chinese Government’s “social Credit System,” Came To Light In A New Report By The Washington Post.

A previously unreported user rating system has been discovered to be in use at Facebook, where each Facebook user is assigned a trustworthiness score on a scale. The Washington Post reports that this system was developed by Facebook over the past year so that Facebook could measure the trustworthiness of users in order to pick out malicious actors on the platform.

Tessa Lyons, the product manager in charge of fighting fake news on the Facebook platform, said that the reputation assessment system was developed as part of Facebook’s methods to crack down on misinformation. Facebook previously relied on user reports to determine if misinformation was being spread, but some users began reporting information that they didn’t agree with as untrue, leading to issues for Facebook moderators.

Lyons said that it was “not uncommon for people to tell us something is false simply because they disagree with the premise of a story or they’re intentionally trying to target a particular publisher.” Lyons said that the trustworthiness score between zero and one isn’t meant to be an absolute indicator of a users trustworthiness, but rather the score is one of a thousand new behavioral measurements that Facebook takes into account when reviewing reported content. – READ MORE

The Free Beacon published this lengthy document by David Brock, the founder of Soros-funded Media Matters website, from a January donor retreat.

The 49 page memo outlined how the George Soros-funded groups Media Matters, American Bridge, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and Shareblue planned to undermine President Trump’s agenda and help Democrats win control of Congress and the White House by 2020.

On page two of the plan these top far left organizations announced their strategy.

The document then claims that Media Matters and far left groups have “access to raw data from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites” so they can “systemically monitor and analyze this unfiltered data.”

According to their report these far left groups have been working with Facebook and Twitter to eliminate conservative content.- READ MORE