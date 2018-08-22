Donald Trump: Americans Deserve Same Freedom of Speech as the Media

President Donald Trump Said Tuesday That He Would Continue Standing Against Social Media Censorship, Arguing That American Citizens Had The Same Freedoms As The Press Did Under The First Amendment.

“Every one of us is sort of like a newspaper, you have Twitter… Facebook … you can’t have censorship,” he said, referring to the ongoing acts of censorship conducted by big technology companies like Google, Facebook, and YouTube.

Trump said he would stand for individuals of every political belief to exercise their First Amendment freedoms, even if he had to put up with fake news.

"I'd rather have fake news like CNN than have anybody – including liberals, socialists … than have anybody stopped and censored," he said.

In an exchange of fiery tweets over the weekend, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi debated on whether or not Twitter has been censoring conservatives.

The debate was prompted when on Friday McCarthy took to Twitter and commented on a tweet by Fox News Host Laura Ingraham that was blocked because it “includes potentially sensitive content.”

Another day, another example of conservatives being censored on social media. @jack easy fix: explain to Congress what is going on. #StopTheBias cc @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/QjzpmfadXS — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 17, 2018

Pelosi, however, replied with her own tweet mocking the congressman, claiming that the post was misleading because Ingraham’s tweet was blocked not because of Twitter’s censorship, but because of his own personal settings.

https://twitter.com/TeamPelosi/status/1031194670255235072

McCarthy wouldn’t back down though.

He continued by tweeting, “Once again, Nancy has no idea what’s going on.”

The congressman would then follow up with another tweet by posting a screen shot of Ingraham’s original unblocked tweet saying, “There is no reason (Laura Ingraham’s) tweet should be considered ‘potentially sensitive content’ #StopTheBias.”

There is no reason @IngrahamAngle’s tweet should be considered ‘potentially sensitive content’ #StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/9QDVw30zX9 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 20, 2018

While McCarthy is the current House Majority leader, Pelosi has her sights set on taking over the leadership position if the Democrats regain control over the House this fall.