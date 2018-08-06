Iraqi immigrant accused of shooting Colorado cop has criminal history, yet avoided deportation, report says

An Iraqi immigrant who allegedly shot a Colorado cop Thursday during a shootout has been involved in a string of crimes for the past five years — yet avoided being deported, a report said.

Before Thursday’s shooting, Khammasi was known to immigration enforcement officials due to his nine prior contacts with police, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

Court records stated Khammasi was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to first-degree trespassing of a dwelling in 2014. Khammasi was on an immigration hold that day.

It’s unclear, however, if or why Khammasi was not deported in the five years.- READ MORE

A twice-deported illegal immigrant from Mexico was arraigned on Monday for the murder of a New York woman. Jose Olmos-Torres​, who entered the United States illegally on three occasions and has been deported twice, allegedly murdered a homeless woman whose dead body was found outside of an armory in New Rochelle on Friday.

Olmos-Torres is charged with second-degree murder and is set to appear in New Rochelle City Court on Friday for a felony hearing, reports lohud.com.

The 28-year-old illegal allegedly murdered Nurten Seljuk in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the district attorney, Seljuk suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries that led to her death. Olmos-Torres, also homeless, was subsequently arrested on Saturday.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency of the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Olmos-Torres’ illegal status, reports Talk of the Sound. – READ MORE

