Warren Endorses Prosecutor Who Dropped Charges Against Jussie Smollett For Fabricating Hate Crime

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) endorsed the reelection of the Illinois state attorney currently under investigation for her handling of former Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s hate crime hoax.

Warren announced her endorsement of State Attorney Kim Foxx on Tuesday, calling Foxx “a champion invested in rethinking the country’s approach to criminal justice reform.” Foxx is best known for dropping the felony charges against Smollett after the actor faked a racist and homophobic hate crime.

Smollett claimed last January that a pair of masked men attacked him on the streets of Chicago, using racist and homophobic slurs before shouting “This is MAGA country.” A police investigation found that Smollett hired two men to fake the attack.

Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct and received 16 felony charges for filing a false police report. Foxx’s office dropped the charges and asked that Smollett’s records be sealed without notifying Chicago police of the agreement in advance. Smollett did not admit guilt as part of the deal, and local police were reportedly “furious” with the decision. – READ MORE