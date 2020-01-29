Bolton’s Former Chief of Staff Urges Him to Withdraw His Tell-All Book ‘Immediately’

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s former chief of staff is calling on him to withdraw his upcoming book “immediately.”

News of Bolton’s forthcoming book swirled across headlines following an article by The New York Times published Sunday. The article reported Bolton’s draft manuscript claims President Donald Trump told him to freeze military aid to Ukraine until they launched an investigation into political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

However, Bolton’s former chief of staff Fred Fleitz penned a Fox News op-ed published on Monday in strong disagreement to Bolton reportedly releasing the book in March and called for him to withdraw it from the publisher.

“Given the importance of protecting a president’s confidential discussions with his senior advisers, I strongly disagree with Bolton’s decision to release the book before the November presidential election and call on him to withdraw it from the publisher immediately,” Fleitz wrote. – READ MORE