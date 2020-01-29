Nicki Minaj Brother Sentenced After Repeatedly Raping 11-Year-Old Stepdaughter

On Monday, Jelani Maraj, brother of famed rapper Nicki Minaj, was sentenced 25 years to life for repeatedly raping his then-11-year-old stepdaughter.

“A judge convicted Jelani Maraj of predatory sexual assault and child endangerment in November 2017. The victim testified during the trial that Maraj repeatedly raped her in 2015 while her mother was at work,” the Associated Press reported.

According to Revolt, the child claimed the first assault took place in April 2015 inside Maraj’s bedroom.

“He told me to take off my pants. … He told me to come under the covers with him, and he started to caress my back,” the child said, according to the outlet. “He took off his boxers … after that, we had sex.”

“I was on my forearms on the bed and my pants were pulled down,” the girl added.

The abuse continued even after the child’s brother allegedly walked in on an assault. The victim said she told her brother not to say anything to their mother. – READ MORE