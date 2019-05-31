Warren Defends Fox News Rejection: ‘I Want to Go Everywhere’ But Won’t Help ‘Hate-for-Profit Scam’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) defended her decision to not conduct a town hall on Fox News, saying on The View Thursday she would “go everywhere” but would not help a “hate-for-profit scam.”

Unlike other Democratic presidential candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.), and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, Warren turned down Fox News’s invitation earlier this month, blasting it as a platform for “bigotry and racism.”

Meghan McCain, who worked at Fox News before joining The View, said she was surprised by Warren’s sharp rejection, and she repeated criticism earlier this month that it was “shortsighted.” Sunny Hostin called Warren’s decision “very dismissive” at the time, and Whoopi Goldberg said Warren couldn’t face the country if she couldn’t face Fox News.

“I really do think it’s a mistake … It’s such a huge audience, and it’s such an interesting part of the country that watches,” McCain told Warren. – READ MORE