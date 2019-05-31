AG William Barr says he’s not concerned about his reputation because ‘everyone dies’

In an interview with CBS News, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said that he wasn’t too concerned with his reputation, since “everyone dies.”

“I am at the end of my career,” Barr said after CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford asked him if he was concerned about “the reputation that you have worked your whole life on.” He seemed unfazed when she mentioned the negative publicity he was receiving for being in the Trump administration.

“Everyone dies and I am not, you know, I don’t believe in the Homeric idea that you know, immortality comes by, you know, having odes sung about you over the centuries, you know?” he asked.

He added that although he’d “rather be back to my old life” he did not regret taking the job.

Earlier in the interview, Barr said he believed that special counsel Robert Mueller "could've reached a conclusion as to whether" President Donald Trump committed "criminal activity," even if he was unable to indict.