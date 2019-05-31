Tlaib backs impeachment as ‘our job, our duty and responsibility’ as Omar tweets ‘call to action’

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. both called for Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday, with Tlaib describing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’sreport as an “impeachment referral.”

Comparing her class of lawmakers to Democrats elected to Congress following Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974, Tlaib said it was her duty and responsibility to uphold the Constitution through impeachment.

“It’s very important for people to know we cannot separate the fact that we’re out there fighting to lower prescription drugs, that we’re fighting to deal with the crisis at the border,” Tlaib told MSNBC host Chris Matthews. “We can’t sit there and separate that from the fact that the president, the most important position in this country, is not upholding the United States Constitution. Thus, thus impacting and directly impacting, endangering this institution and the American people. It is our job and our duty and responsibility, just like the Watergate class when they came in.”

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB SAYS HOUSE ‘MOVING TOWARDS’ CONSENSUS FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

Her comments were a response to Matthews’ question about the reluctance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi D-Calif., to begin impeachment proceedings. Tlaib answered that voters gave Democrats a mandate to impeach Trump. – READ MORE