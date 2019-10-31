Manchin: ‘Bernie Is Damn Wrong’ That I Would Vote for Medicare for All

Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) rejected presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders’s claim that he could pressure the West Virginia senator and other moderate Democrats to vote in favor of Medicare for All.

“Bernie is damn wrong on that one,” Manchin said Wednesday when asked by NBC News about Sanders saying his health care plan would have support from moderate Democratic senators.

Q: Sen Sanders says “Damn right” you would vote in favor of ‘Medicare-for-All’ if he was President… MANCHIN: “Bernie is damn wrong on that one…” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 30, 2019

Sanders said in a CNBC interview that moderate senators, including Manchin and Sen. Jon Tester (D., Mont.), would rally behind his agenda and deliver the votes to implement a government-run healthcare system.

"Damn right they will," Sanders said when asked if he'd have their support.