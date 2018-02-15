Warren accuses Trump of ‘disrespect’ to Native Americans for ‘Pocahontas’ nickname

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has had it with the whole “Pocahontas” thing.

The Massachusetts Democrat used a surprise appearance Wednesday before a Native American audience to launch a fiery — albeit belated — counter-attack against President Trump for using that nickname as far back as the 2016 campaign.

In the D.C. address, Warren accused Trump of engaging in the “disrespect of Native people” by using the term — while doubling down on her past claims of American Indian ancestry that earned her the moniker in the first place.

“Now I’ve noticed that when my name comes up, President Trump likes to talk about Pocahontas,” Warren said in a speech to the National Congress of American Indians.

Speaking of Trump, the potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said: “Now we have a president who can’t make it through a ceremony honoring Native American war heroes without reducing Native history, Native culture, Native people to be the butt of a joke. The joke, I suppose, is supposed to be on me.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has claimed to be Native American, is conspicuously absent from a Tribal Nations Policy Summit this week.

The National Congress of American Indians Tribal Nations Policy Summit is taking place in Washington, DC, this week, and it features a whole host of politicians and high-profile speakers, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

However, Warren — the only U.S. Senator who has claimed a Native American heritage — is missing from the guest list. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A Cherokee woman joined Jesse Watters to criticize Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for refusing to back down on her claim of Cherokee ancestry.

Watters said Warren was recognized by Harvard University as their first minority female faculty member after the 68-year-old applied to the job as a Native American.

“As a mixed Native woman, I get to relive the stereotypes that Warren perpetuates every day,” Rebecca Nagle of Oklahoma told Watters.

“I’m not ‘part-Cherokee’, I am Cherokee,” she said. “[We’re] not bit fractions of imagined Indians that used to exist. [Warren should] take responsibility for her false claim.” – READ MORE

