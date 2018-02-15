EMBARRASSING: CIA Director Says The New York Times Was Duped By Russians (VIDEO)

CIA Director Mike Pompeo slammed The New York Times on Tuesday for what he says was a false report that was sourced by Russians who intended to trick the left-leaning publication.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) brought up the Times’ report to Pompeo during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday, asking if the agency “categorically denied” it.

“Reporting on this matter has been atrocious,” Pompeo said in response to Collins’ question. “It’s been ridiculous, totally inaccurate. And in our view, the suggestion the CIA was swindled is false.”

“The people who were swindled were James Risen and Matt Rosenberg, the authors of those two pieces,” Pompeo continued. “Indeed, it’s our view that the same two people who were proffering phony information to the United States government, proffered that same phony information to these two reporters.” – READ MORE

In a Sunday appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said that FBI officials had told him as early as February of 2017 that a New York Times story about contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians was “total BS.”

That report, which was formally debunked under oath by former FBI Director James Comey last summer, had claimed that “(p)hone records and intercepted calls show that members of Donald J. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election, according to four current and former American officials.”

During the appearance, which happened in the wake of the FBI memo’s release last Friday, Priebus harkened back to the publication of the Times report and the president’s frustration at the Russia investigation. – READ MORE