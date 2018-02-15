Politics Security
FLASHBACK: FBI Agents Visited, Interrogated Sandy Hook Shooter Years Before His Deadly Rampage
Adam Lanza killed his mother in their home in Newtown, Conn., then gunned down 20 children and six adult staff members at the elementary school on Dec. 14, 2012. Lanza, then 20 years old, killed himself that same day.
Years before the Sandy Hook shooting, law enforcement agents visited Lanza’s family home after he hacked into a government computer system in ninth grade, his neighbors told FBI agents investigating the Sandy Hook shooting.
Lanza’s mother, Nancy, told neighbors at a party that her son made it to the second level of security on a government site. A third layer of security was able to thwart his hack.
Nancy Lanza believed the authorities came from either the FBI or CIA – but neighbors told the FBI that she couldn’t remember which agency. When they came to Lanza’s house to investigate the potential cybercrime, Nancy Lanza told officials her son was extremely intelligent and he was trying to challenge himself, according to the documents.
Agents then apparently told Nancy Lanza that if her son was that smart, he could have a job with them someday. The FBI Tuesday found no immediate record of a contact with Lanza prior to the shooting.
The FBI documents paint a dark portrait of the young man who carried out one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.