Warnock Senior Adviser: Nothing Radical About ‘Defund the Police’

A senior adviser to Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock has said defunding the police is not a radical policy.

Dasheika Ruffin, a consultant with the left-wing American Civil Liberties Union, in June tweeted an article by fellow ACLU adviser Paige Fernandez that argued divesting resources from law enforcement would improve public safety.

“The movement to defund the police isn’t as radical as some may think,” Ruffin tweeted. “It’s about a complete reimagining of law enforcement in the United States.”

Must read from my sister-in-service ⁦@paigejfernandez⁩. The movement to defund the police isn’t as radical as some may think. It’s about a complete reimagining of law enforcement in the United States. https://t.co/1t8WWupOXO — Dasheika Ruffin (@DasheikaRuffin) June 6, 2020

Ruffin also tweeted, “Leadership” on June 1 to a call for the New York City Council to reduce the police budget by $1 billion over the next four years. The next day, she retweeted a woman using the hashtag #DefundThePolice. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --