Report: Ilhan Omar’s Campaign Paid Husband’s Firm Over $2.7 Million

FEC data indicates Rep. Ilhan Omar’s campaign has paid her husband’s consulting firm over $2.7 million during the 2019-2020 election cycle.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) data indicates Rep. Ilhan Omar’s campaign has paid her husband’s firm over $2.7 million during the 2019-2020 election cycle.

Records show that the campaign committee provided significant cash flow to the E Street Group, a political consulting firm founded by Tim Mynett.

Fox News reports that Mynett’s group was sent $1.6 million from the start of 2019 through Jul. 22, 2020, on top of $1.1 million in the third quarter and an additional $27,000 in the following weeks.

The third-quarter numbers represent nearly 70% of the entire amount spent by Omar’s campaign during that period. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --