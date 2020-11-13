WATCH: Fox’s Contempt for Trump Supporters Exposed in Off-Air Video

Watch this video of Fox News anchor Sandra Smith as she expresses her elitist contempt after a Trump supporter dares question The Mighty Fox News Channel’s decision to declare His Fraudulency Joe Biden the winner of a hotly contested presidential election.

Watch Smith’s face especially…

Sandra Smith, off-air, reacts to her colleague Trace Gallagher indulging a nutjob who denies the outcome of the election even after Fox News had called it for Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/gZ4nrnVHab — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 9, 2020

So Fox invites this woman on, her name is Cleta Mitchell, she’s a lawyer out of D.C., and for very good reason — the votes are not yet counted, the election is being legally contested — she politely questions the decision of the corporate media to declare Biden a winner before a single state is certified, and here she is being mocked like some kind of stupid rube for daring to question The Mighty Fox News.

Look at Smith’s face… Listen to her, “What? What is happening? Like, Trace, we’ve called it.” The incredulity that anyone would dare question the unelected, proven liars at Fox News when they tell the public who their next president will be!

Fox News laughs at us, mocks us, betrays us over and over and over again while posing as “fair and balanced,” while posing as “different from the mainstream media,” while posing as one of us. – READ MORE

