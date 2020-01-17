WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Oprah’s DR. OZ Blows Roof Off Fake Epstein Suicide

Even Oprah Winfrey’s favorite doctor is calling BS on the government’s Jeffrey Epstein official suicide narrative.

Dr. Oz recaps the disturbing last days of Jeffrey Epstein.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden – who was hired by Epstein’s brother – weighs in on Epstein’s first suicide attempt, and shares exclusive details into the controversial autopsy.

Dr. Oz offered a sneak peak on Thursday at an upcoming episode and it looks like it will be one worth watching.

This is absolute madness about Jeffrey Epstein! pic.twitter.com/oWeeHAcFkV — Mike (@FuctupMike) January 16, 2020

Second Video, additional footage:

This story is developing.