The chart the Trump campaign should be ‘plastering absolutely everywhere’: Deirdre Bolton

There is one chart that President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign should be “plastering absolutely everywhere,” said Fox Business host Deirdre Bolton on Fox Nation’s “Deep Dive” on Thursday.

The graph shows the average unemployment rate in the first 35 months of each president’s first term going back five decades.

The average unemployment rate nearly three years into President Trump’s administration is 3.9 percent — a 50-year low. The next best employment statistic was recorded during President George W. Bush’s first term at 5.5 percent.

That statistic coupled with the fact that the wages of American workers are rising for the first time in years presents a challenge for Democrats in the 2020 election, according to the “Deep Dive” panel.

“Workers’ wages have lately been rising faster than the salaries of their bosses. It pretty much knocks out the inequality argument. … It appears the Trump era has been reducing ,” said James Freeman, the assistant editor of The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page.

“The first time it happened was September 2018,” added Fox Business host Charles Payne, remarking on this dynamic between workers’ and supervisors’ wages. “And it’s happened every single month, except one, were blue-collar workers’, not supervisory workers’, wages have grown faster than their supervisors’. It’s amazing.” – READ MORE