Warning: Graphic content — MS-13 Crimes Show Democrats Defending Animals; 11 Crimes Show Why Trump Is Right

The media put quite a spin on President Donald Trump‘s words when he called MS-13 gang members “animals” and the press made it sound like he meant illegal immigrants in general (which he did not). Some bleeding heart liberals such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi knew what the president meant, yet still asked, “Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity, and worth of every person?”

Although some people do turn their lives around and change from a life a violent crime, many do not, and especially this soulless group with a motto of ‘rape, control, and kill.’

He was speaking about the kinds of people who are like Miquel Angel “Noctorno” Ayala-Rivera in Montgomery County, Maryland. He was a pimp who had a 15-year-old prostitute beaten with a bad at his command. He was selling the bodies of many underage girls and a pair of “Salvadoran nationals are also named in the case.”

In the same state, a man was stabbed over 100 times by the merciless gang. His head was cut off, his heart taken out from his chest, and he was dismembered. Police still have no idea who the victim even was, according to ABC 7.

Likewise, MS-13 member Vanesa E. Alvarado, 20, laughed merrily as a man that she mistook as a rival gang member was stabbed 153 times. She seduced the man into a park where Juan Gutierrez-Vasquez, 17; Jose Coreas-Ventura, 20; Josue Cuadra-Quintanilla, 18; and Oscar Delgado-Perez, 28, ended his life.

In Texas, a 14-year-old boy was killed with a machete by Jose Granados-Guevara, 23, who is serving 99 years for the slaying.

Maryland took another hit as five ” illegal aliens who are part of the MS-13 gang were charged in connection with the brutal murder of” 21-year-old Jenni B. Rivera. She was discovered in a shallow grave having been “beaten [to death] by Ervin Figueroa, Brenda Argueta, Ronald Mendez Sosa, Darvin Guerra-Zacarias, and Francisco Ramirez-Pena,” gang members.

