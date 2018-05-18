Former Playboy model and 7-year-old son plunge 25 stories to their deaths from Gotham Hotel penthouse

A former Playboy centerfold and her 7-year-old son plunged to their deaths from a 25th floor Midtown hotel penthouse early Friday, authorities said.

Former Miss November Stephanie Adams, 46, and her little boy Vincent landed on a roof next door to the Gotham Hotel after the apparent suicide leap, cops said. Mother and child were both dead at the scene.

“She loved that child,” said attorney Sanford Rubenstein, who represented Adams in a 2012 lawsuit against the NYPD. “It’s a horrible, horrible tragedy.”

Police said there was no note left in the room, where the two spent the night by themselves. Investigators were looking for video to determine exactly what happened.

Adams was in the middle of a divorce from her husband Dr. Charles Nicolai, owner of Wall Street Chiropractic & Wellness, according to court documents.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1