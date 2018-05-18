Minutes After Deadly Texas School Shooting, CNN Already Starts Spreading Fake News

It didn’t take CNN long to start spreading fake news after Friday’s school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

CNN Chief National Security Correspondent Jim Sciutto and political correspondent Sara Murray both tweeted that today’s deadly shooting brings the total number of U.S. school shootings this year to 22.

This brings the number of U.S. school shootings this year to 22. https://t.co/hS7KKFiO65 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 18, 2018

CNN’s list of confirmed school shootings for 2018 now stands at 22. Twenty-two. Already. This year. — Sara Murray (@SaraMurray) May 18, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1