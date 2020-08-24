Warner Investigating Allegations of Abusive Behavior by ‘Justice League’ Director Joss Whedon

WarnerMedia has launched an investigation into allegations by actors that Justice League director Joss Whedon fostered an abusive work environment, according to IndieWire.

The investigation comes on the heels of last month’s allegations by Ray Fisher — the actor who portrayed Cyborg in the 2017 film — that Whedon’s behavior on the set was “completely unacceptable.”

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment,” Fisher said on social media in July.

Fisher followed with another post on the subject on August 12.

“During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command,” he tweeted.

“He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career,” Fisher said, adding, “This behavior cannot continue.” – READ MORE

