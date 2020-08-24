Report: California Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t take pay cut as promised — despite cutting state workers’ salaries by 10%

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom was in hot water Thursday after it was discovered that he had not taken a pay cut as promised, despite asking state workers to take a reduced salary to aid the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, Newsom proposed a 10% pay cut for state workers to help fill the state’s $54 billion budget deficit amid coronavirus shutdowns. In a show of solidarity, he voluntarily pledged to join the state’s 96,000-member workforce in reducing his salary.

But, according to a report Thursday from the Sacramento Bee, that has not happened.

In July, the governor continued drawing his regular monthly salary of $17,479, as shown by pay data recorded by the State Controller’s Office.

A spokesman for the governor’s office called it an “oversight.”

The outlet added that of the state’s eight elected constitutional officers — which includes the treasurer, secretary of state and attorney general — only one, State Controller Betty Yee, took the pay cut last month. – READ MORE

