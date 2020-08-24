Trump Says the 2020 Election ‘Will Be the Greatest Scam in History’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump said that the 2020 election “will be the greatest scam in history” as he criticized the Democrats push for mail-in ballots as the coronavirus has changed the political landscape.

Trump: “This is gonna be the greatest scam in history. This will be the most fraudulent election in history” pic.twitter.com/PXOw9fA44v — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) August 21, 2020

In a call in to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump said, “it’s a disaster and it’s going to be. No matter how you look at it. They’re sending out 51 million ballots to people that didn’t ask for them.”

He noted that he votes in Florida via an absentee ballot, saying, “Absentee ballots are great … but that’s when you go through a process. You ask for it, they send it to you and it’s very secure.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --