WaPo hits Ocasio-Cortez with epic fact check, dismantles many of her claims

As if it couldn’t get much worse for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Washington Post hit the rising progressive star with a massive fact check on Friday, finding that many of her recent claims are downright false.

Here are the five claims that Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler dismantled:

Ocasio-Cortez claimed: “Everyone has two jobs.” The facts say: “The data is pretty clear that this statement is poppycock.” In fact, the July jobs report showed only 5.2 percent of Americans hold two jobs. Ocasio-Cortez claimed: “ICE has a bed quota.” The facts say: “As our friends at PolitiFact documented, this is an urban legend.” Ocasio-Cortez claimed: The “upper-middle class does not exist anymore in America.” The facts say: It has actually grown 16.5 percent since 1979. Ocasio-Cortez claimed: Medicare for all is “much cheaper than the current system.” The facts say: It’s a downright lie, which the Washington Post has already awarded three Pinocchios. Indeed, Medicare for all would cost $33 trillion over the next 10 years. Ocasio-Cortez claimed: Obamacare was upheld by the Supreme Court because it deemed monthly health care payments to be a tax. The facts say: “This appears to be an example of not understanding policy nuances.” Indeed, SCOTUS upheld the Obamacare individual mandate under the government’s taxing power.

In addition to rating each of the claims “false,” Kessler described the remarks as “eyebrow-raising.”- READ MORE

