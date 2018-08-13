Tim Scott: Trump has taken steps ‘to move us in a better direction’ since Charlottesville (VIDEO)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Sunday said President Trump has taken steps to “move us in a better direction” since his controversial comments following a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Scott said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Trump has helped address issues of race by meeting with black pastors and business leaders, supporting legislation to reduce prisoner recidivism rates and creating “Opportunity Zones,” a provision in the tax bill Trump signed last year that creates investments in areas with high poverty rates.

“Opportunity zones was certainly my number one ask,” Scott said. “He said yes, so that’s good news.”

.@SenatorTimScott on whether @realDonaldTrump has regained his moral authority a year after #Charlottesville: I think there are a number of steps that the president has taken to move us in a better direction. pic.twitter.com/v8V7XbrbPX — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 12, 2018

Scott also credited Trump for low unemployment rates among African-Americans. – READ MORE

