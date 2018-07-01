True Pundit

WaPo columnist: Trump is ‘fomenting violence’ against journalists (VIDEO)

Posted on
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said Friday that President Trump is “fomenting violence” against the press.

In a panel appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Rubin, a conservative columnist who has been a vocal critic of Trump, suggested that the president’s frequent verbal attacks on the media helped lead to the deadly shooting at a Maryland newsroom this week.

“The person who is fomenting violence the most is the president of the United States,” Rubin said. “He turns the crowd on journalists, a hooting, hollering, screaming mass of people. He individually picks out journalists for them to direct their ire.” – READ MORE

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said Friday that President Trump is “fomenting violence” against the press.

