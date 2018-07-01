Obama: Pelosi will be Speaker again after November midterms

Former President Obama this week predicted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will again be Speaker after the midterm elections.

Politico reported in Playbook that Obama spoke at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser in Northern California, which Pelosi co-hosted.

“I think everybody knows how much I love Nancy Pelosi. So … Paul’s alright,” Obama joked, according to Politico.

“But Nancy, I believe is one of the greatest Speakers we ever had and will once again be one of the greatest Speakers we ever have after we get through this cycle,” he added.

Obama went on to praise Pelosi for her work while he was in office, according to Politico. – READ MORE

