WATCH: Democrat Senator Pushes Assault Weapons Ban After Shooter Used Shotgun

New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand pushed for an assault weapons ban while appearing on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” with host Chris Cuomo on Thursday after the tragic shooting at a Maryland newspaper where a gunman used a shotgun to kill five people.

In response to the Annapolis shooting, Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says that assault weapons, bump stocks, and high capacity magazines need to be banned. The shooter used a shotgun pic.twitter.com/ynCYSt7YTb — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 29, 2018

“Are you aware of anything on the federal level that is being done actively to deal with the issues that seem to invariably surround these shootings?” Cuomo asked. “We know what the states are doing, but on the federal level, is there anything to give any hope for any kind of momentum?” – READ MORE

