True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Democrat Senator Pushes Assault Weapons Ban After Shooter Used Shotgun

Posted on by
Share:

New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand pushed for an assault weapons ban while appearing on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” with host Chris Cuomo on Thursday after the tragic shooting at a Maryland newspaper where a gunman used a shotgun to kill five people.

“Are you aware of anything on the federal level that is being done actively to deal with the issues that seem to invariably surround these shootings?” Cuomo asked. “We know what the states are doing, but on the federal level, is there anything to give any hope for any kind of momentum?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Democrat Senator Pushes Assault Weapons Ban After Shooter Used Shotgun
WATCH: Democrat Senator Pushes Assault Weapons Ban After Shooter Used Shotgun

New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand pushed for an assault weapons ban while appearing on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" with host Chris Cuomo on Thursday after the tragic shooting at a Maryland newspaper where a gunman used a shotgun to kill five people.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: