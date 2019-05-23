WaPo blames San Francisco’s problems on capitalism — and gets ridiculed ruthlessly on social media

The Washington Post was excoriated and mocked by many on social media for blaming the ills of of one America’s most liberal cities on capitalism.

The article entitled, “How San Francisco broke America’s heart,” appearedin the style section and was published on Tuesday. It cites skyrocketing rent as the reason why so many progressives are now complaining that the city is unlivable.

One quote from the Salesforce founder stuck out to many as extremely out of touch.

“This is unregulated capitalism, unbridled capitalism, capitalism run amok,” said Marc Benioff. There are no guardrails.”

That assessment of San Francisco's problems was ridiculed by many on social media who pointed to liberal housing policies that kept developers from easing the housing crisis by building more residential units.