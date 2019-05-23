NPR: ‘A Baby Is Not a Baby Until It Is Born’

Taxpayer-funded National Public Radio (NPR) has republished its style guide in the wake of recent abortion legislation, urging its staff to stick to language that does not accidentally humanize the unborn child.

According to the guide, doctors are mistaken when they offer to show a pregnant woman a sonogram of her “baby,” since “a baby is not a baby until it is born.”

NPR employees may not refer to “fetal heartbeat” legislation, the guide declares, because at six weeks, when a heartbeat can first be detected, the mother is carrying an “embryo” and not a “fetus.”

The NPR abortion-language guide also forbids use of the term “partial-birth abortion,” since that is the term used by “opponents.” They should instead use the more obscure term “intact dilation and extraction” to describe the procedure.

Other banned terminology includes the expressions “abortion clinics,” “abortion doctors,” and “unborn babies,” the guide notes, since they could possibly have a negative connotation. – READ MORE