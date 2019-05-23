‘They’re Ridiculous’: Jordan Blasts Dems for Focusing on Trying to ‘Take Down’ Trump and Not Helping Country (VIDEO)

The ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), went after the Democrats for their increasing calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
During a Wednesday interview on Fox News‘ “America’s Newsroom,” Jordan — a top member of the House Freedom Caucus — said that he believed the Democrats had “already started” impeachment proceedings against the president but “won’t formally declare it.”
He went on to accuse House Democratic leadership of sharing “secret memorandums of understanding” in an attempt to launch “a coordinated effort to take down” Trump – READ MORE