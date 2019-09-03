Walmart to stop Alaska handgun sales, end sales of short-barrel rifle and handgun ammo nationwide

Walmart is set to end sales of handguns in Alaska and will discontinue the sale of short-barrel rifle and handgun ammunition in stores nationwide, the super chain’s president and CEO announced Tuesday afternoon.

The store said it will gear its focus toward long barrel deer rifles and shotguns, supply much of the ammunition they require and provide hunting and sporting accessories and apparel, Doug McMillon wrote in a memo.

“We have a long heritage as a company of serving responsible hunters and sportsmen and women, and we’re going to continue doing so,” McMillon said.

Walmart also asked that customers no longer openly carry firearms into their stores or Sam’s Clubs in states where open carry is permitted unless authorized by law enforcement. The chain also called for enhanced background checks. – READ MORE