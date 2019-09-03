“He’s A Ghost”: Modeling Agency Boss Accused Of Scouting Girls For Epstein Mysteriously Vanishes

Jean Luc Brunel, the modeling agency boss who was accused of scouting young girls for Jeffrey Epstein, has mysteriously vanished like a “ghost” as investigators search the world looking for him, according to the NY Post.

French authorities are trying to find the 72-year-old Brunel and question him over his ties to Epstein as part of an ongoing probe into the now-dead pedophile, who had a house in Paris.

A legal source in Paris said: “He is a ghost who has disappeared without a trace.”

French authorities have made inquiries in places like the U.S. and Europe, as well as Brazil, where Brunel was seen “looking for girls” just three months before Epstein was arrested.

The legal source continued: “There is no address for him, all his internet accounts, including social media, have been wiped out. He is uncontactable.” – READ MORE