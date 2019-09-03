Mattis Shares Why He Won’t Criticize Trump Amid the ‘Rabid Nature of Politics’ (VIDEO)

On why he won’t take swipes at President Donald Trump, former Secretary of Defense James Mattis declared that he won’t “speak ill of a sitting president.”

During an interview with CBS “Sunday Morning,” the former defense secretary said, “I will not speak ill of a sitting president. I’m not going to do it.”

“He’s an unusual president, our president is,” he added. “And I think that especially with just the rabid nature of politics today we gotta be careful. We could tear this country apart.”

Additionally, Mattis told The Atlantic that he wouldn’t be knocking Trump because of “the duty of silence.” He later added though that the silence is “not eternal.”

"If you leave an administration, you owe some silence," he said. "When you leave an administration over clear policy differences, you need to give the people who are still there as much opportunity as possible to defend the country."