Walmart employees stage walkouts in protest of gun sales — but the company doesn’t have any plans to change its policy.

Approximately 40 Walmart employees walked out of an e-commerce office in California on Wednesday in an attempt to protest the company’s policy on gun sales.

The Washington Post reported that the employees walked out of the building and remained outside for 15 minutes. When the employees arrived outside, they reportedly dedicated a moment of silence to the victims of the El Paso mass killing.

Thomas Marshall, an employee at the California office who helped organize the protest, told the Post that he and his co-workers “no longer want to be complicit by working for a company that profits off the sale of firearms.”

Despite the horrific mass killing, the company does not have any current plans to nix the sale of guns in its stores or change its policies on firearms.

On Monday, Hargrove said that the company is not considering changing the policies, according to Reuters.

"There's been no change to our policy regarding firearms," Hargrove told NBC News. "Our focus has been on our associates and the entire El Paso community."