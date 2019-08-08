Trump to Survivors at the Hospital in Dayton: ‘You Had God Watching — We’re with You All the Way’

President Donald Trump along with first lady Melania Trump spent part of their Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, meeting with survivors of last weekend’s shooting tragedy, families of the victims and first responders.

The Trumps are also traveling to El Paso, Texas, as well.

Naturally, there were protesters present in Dayton — and there’s been plenty of criticism of the president for his words and actions.

People who are demanding far tougher gun control measures in this country came out into the streets as Trump spent time with survivors and hospital workers at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. But supporters of the president, carrying Trump flags, also were present in the streets, as a number of outlets reported.

While at the hospital, POTUS @realDonaldTrump says, “You had God watching. I want you to know we’re with you all the way.” @POTUS & @FLOTUS visiting w victims and families now. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) August 7, 2019

The president and first lady spent more than an hour-and-a-half at the hospital, according to reports.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president told survivors at the hospital, “You had God watching. I want you to know we’re with you all the way.” – READ MORE