Former NFL player Jack Brewer on Trump-Cummings feud: ‘I asked Trump’ to call him out

Former NFL player Jack Brewer said he personally asked President Trump weeks ago to bring attention to the issues of Baltimore and call out Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., for his failure to address the poverty and crime that have overtaken his city.

“I had a chance to meet with President Trump, and I told him please call out Elijah Cummings and Baltimore. I asked him to do that three weeks ago and he did it,” said Brewer, a former NFL linebacker from 2002 to 2006.

Appearing on Fox Nation’s “Deep Dive,” Brewer said he reached out to the president following a recent trip to Baltimore, where he came away devastated by what he saw.

“I’m seeing these kids that don’t have any core, no culture within them. They don’t have anyone teaching them or training them,” Brewer explained. – READ MORE