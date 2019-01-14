Walmart bans woman who rode cart while drinking wine from Pringles can

Walmart banned a woman who rode around in an electric cart while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Police in Texas received a strange call on Friday that involved a woman drinking wine in the parking lot of a Walmart.

According to USA Today, employees at the store in Wichita Falls had asked officers to ban the woman after she had been drinking wine from a Pringles can for several hours as she rode around on an electric cart.

The incident reportedly began just after 9 a.m., when officers received a call about a suspicious person in the parking lot.

The woman was reportedly riding around on an electric shopping cart that's generally used by people with physical limitations.